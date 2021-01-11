Suzanne Morphew is still missing after 8 months; here’s what we know

CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sunday marked 8 months since Suzanne Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day and hasn’t been seen since. .

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. And the process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

Since that time, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District in an intensive investigation to find Morphew.

Over the last 8 months, there have been numerous searches, countless investigative interviews, and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who may have engaged with Suzanne on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp and would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed is asked to contact the Suzanne Morphew tip line, regardless of how insignificant you think the information may be, or whether you think investigators are already aware of it.

Suzanne Morphew Tip line: 719-312-7530

What we know about the investigation: