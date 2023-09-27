SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Salida community is reacting after learning the remains of Suzanne Morphew were found more than three years after her disappearance.

At Wild Horses Salon, Tisha Leewaye started her morning Wednesday business as usual.

“I was in the middle of a pedicure,” Leewaye said, adding: “My client’s new to the area, so I happened to be talking to her about Suzanne and her story.“

While sharing Morphew’s story with her client, Leewaye’s phone started pinging and pinging.

“That’s when I had seen several messages that said they had found Suzanne’s body,” Leewaye said. ”I was in shock along with the whole salon, because obviously we’re a small town and everybody follows this case and has followed this case since day one. … It was just a shocking feeling. It was overwhelming.”

Suzanne Morphew (KDVR)

Poncha market owner Shannon Hall expressed a similar feeling.

“Just like, wow. Like, thank God, but just wow,” Hall said.

Hall talked about how Morphew’s husband, Barry, came to the Poncha Market following his wife’s disappearance.

“He was just looking for specific things in a dumpster, which was kind of odd,” Hall said.

Community hopes for justice for Suzanne Morphew

For more than three years, the signs, the searches, the trees centered around finding the missing mother. Now, the people behind those efforts face a new reality knowing she’s found.

“You know, this is just the beginning of another — it’s opening it up again, because now they found her,” Leewaye said. “Now we pray and hope that every law enforcement will now do what they need to do to find justice for her, because that was the one thing that they kept saying is they needed her body.”

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a statement that while this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched the community and the sheriff’s office deeply. He said he’ll continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne Morphew.