An SUV collided with a motorcycle on I-70 near the Glenwood Springs exit. (CDOT)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle closed down parts of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at 12:58 p.m. Sunday of a car and a motorcycle colliding. I-70 eastbound was closed at mile marker 116.

According to CSP, an SUV towing a trailer behind it crashed with a motorcycle. Photos from the scene showed the crash happened at the Glenwood Springs exit near the hot springs.

CSP reported that the SUV in the incident did not stop after the collision and drove away from the scene.

I-70 did reopen a short time after police arrived and cleared the scene.

FOX31 has reached out to CSP about any injuries or the status of the SUV.