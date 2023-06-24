A Jeep Cherokee was removed from a sinkhole after is ended upside down in it on Weld County Road 2 (Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol Limon said a vehicle was discovered upside down in a sinkhole on Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Brett Corbin responded to Weld County Road 2 in Brighton after a local resident called 911 about the vehicle being in the sinkhole. That resident happened to have been flying a drone around the area to check out the water levels on the roads.

CSP Trooper Troy Kessler said the emergency call was received around 9:30 a.m. and it’s estimated that the incident happened about 15 minutes earlier. A Jeep Cherokee ended up upside down in a sinkhole about 6 feet deep around the intersection of Watkins Road and Weld CR2 and East 168th Avenue.

A Jeep Cherokee was removed from a sinkhole after is ended upside down in it on Weld County Road 2 (Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol) A Jeep Cherokee ended upside down in a sinkhole on Weld County Road 2 (Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol) A Jeep Cherokee landed upside down in a 6-feet deep sinkhole on Weld County Road 2 (Photo credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Kessler said it’s unknown if the sinkhole was preexisting or if the Jeep Cherokee caused it.

A husband and wife were traveling in the Cherokee and the 66-year-old man sustained serious injuries, Kessler said. The 61-year-old woman was not injured.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Brighton Fire Department worked on getting the SUV out of the sinkhole and CSP is investigating the crash.

The area was closed to fill in the sinkhole and fix the road.