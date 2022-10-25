AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspicious person near Village East Elementary School in Aurora has police responding and staying in the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to APD, reports of an armed person near the school were made around 1:40 p.m.

This prompted the school to go into lockdown while police responded and checked the area in and around it.

Village East is located at 1433 S. Oakland Street and is part of the Cherry Creek School District. Security from the district also assisted APD with the response and search.

According to a tweet from APD, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office responded with school therapy dogs to help the students.

APD said officers are remaining on the scene for dismissal and continuing to investigate the incident.