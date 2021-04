ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The bomb squad has been called to the Arapahoe County courthouse after suspicious packages were discovered.

According to the sheriff’s department, the packages were dropped off and left in the parking area around 11:45 a.m.

During the investigation the visitor lot is closed.

Sheriff deputies are investigating a report of suspicious packages that were dropped off and left in the parking lot of the Arapahoe County Courthouse around 11:45am. Sheriff bomb squad on scene. Visitor lot is cordoned off. PIO en route. Will provide more info as this develops. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) April 19, 2021

