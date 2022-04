BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Police Department has shut down both eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 36. after reports came in of a suspicious package on the road.

Eastbound was shut down between Baseline and Table Mesa around 8 p.m. Westbound was shut down around 50-minutes later between Baseline and Foothills Parkway.

Four homes on Moorhead Avenue were evacuated as a result of this discovery.

The use of alternate routes has been advised by Boulder PD.

