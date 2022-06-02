BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Second-degree murder has been added to the list of charges filed against the suspect currently sitting in jail due to his role in a suspicious death that occurred in the final hours of March.

At roughly 6 p.m. on April 1, a person who was traveling along the 4800 block of Pearl Street discovered a badly bloodied person and quickly reported it to Boulder dispatch, saying that the victim appeared dead.

After Boulder officers arrived on the scene, the victim Zachary Taggart was declared dead. After searching the surrounding area, they located his black Saturn a block away, which had sustained heavy damage. It also had blood and hair traces along the passenger side.

The investigation has since gone on to uncover that Taggart was living in the car along with another, named Alan Moody, who has since been arrested on homicide charges.

Security footage obtained by BPD shows Taggart’s black Saturn traveling east along Pearl Street at roughly 10:30 p.m. on March 31. In the footage, the passenger side of the vehicle can be seen raising up as if it hit something. Immediately after, the rear end of the passenger side can also be seen rising up in a similar fashion.

According to the BPD, Alan Moody’s cell phone data records confirmed that he was at the scene during this timeframe.

Charges filed against Alan Moody

Initially, Moody received three charges, including:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Class 3 Felony)

Vehicular Homicide (Class 4 Felony)

False Reporting of Identifying Information to Law Enforcement (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

As the investigation has progressed, he has since been charged with a fourth:

Second Degree Murder Charge (Class 1 Felony)

“These new charges reflect the accuracy of what occurred that day. This was directly due to the diligent detective work and commitment to getting justice for this victim. I’m proud of their excellent teamwork done in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Moody’s bond was set at $20,000 and he is set for his next due in court for his preliminary hearing on June 27.