Nathan Woodyard had been suspended without pay from the department since September 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police Officer Nathan Woodyard will return to work after being acquitted of all charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, according to the city.

Woodyard had been suspended without pay from the department since September 2021. However, that ended as soon as his Nov. 6 acquittal became finalized, the city said.

After his suspension ended, he elected to reintegrate with Aurora police, according to the city.

Woodyard was placed on restricted duty pending the next steps in the reintegration process. This means he will not be in uniform, will not have public contact and will not take any enforcement actions.

According to the city, any civil service member on extended leave must reintegrate to “bring them up to speed” on practice and policy changes that have happened. Once the reintegration ends, Woodyard will be eligible for reassignment to a position in the department, the city said.

Two other officers previously stood trial for the death of 23-year-old McClain. One of those officers, Randy Roedema, was convicted, while the other, Jason Rosenblatt, was acquitted.

Two paramedics were also charged in McClain’s death. Their trial began with jury selection on Monday.