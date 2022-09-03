One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The person suspected of causing a three-vehicle crash that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries late Friday night is still at large Saturday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, at roughly 10:43 p.m., they received reports of a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Evans Avenue.

DPD said that according to the preliminary information that they’ve gathered, the suspect who likely caused this crash was traveling westbound on Evans Avenue. When they got to the intersection with Santa Fe Drive, they ran a red light.

At that point, a motorist who was making a left turn from southbound Santa Fe Drive, and had the green light, was hit by the motorist who ran the red light.

The motorist who ran the light kept going and ran into a second motorist that was stopped at the red light in the westbound lanes of Evans Avenue.

A passenger and the driver of the vehicle that is suspected of causing these collisions both fled the scene on foot and are still at large at this point.

Once officials arrived, they transported one person to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information that could help investigators locate the suspects involved in this incident, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.