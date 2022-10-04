LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for four suspects who allegedly burglarized five marijuana dispensaries in the past week.

The Louisville Police Department needs assistance in identifying four suspects wanted in a string of burglaries. According to LPD, the burglaries took place at three Louisville marijuana dispensaries and at two other dispensaries in neighboring cities. The break-ins happened between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows three suspects enter the dispensaries while the fourth suspect stays in the passenger seat of their car.

According to LPD, a silver KIA Sportage with the Georgia license plate RYE7152 has been used in several burglaries.

Car with Georgia license plate wanted in the string of burglaries (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

Surveillance photos show two of the suspects wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts, and one suspect wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill.

Suspects wanted in dispensary burglaries (Credit: Louisville Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects or the car to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.