LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Littleton are investigating a pattern of vehicle break-ins that took place during church service hours.
On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crime pattern.
Break-ins share similar characteristics
From May 1 to Aug. 29, deputies said a total of 16 motor vehicle thefts and break-ins took place in the Littleton area, and they all had similar characteristics.
While deputies can’t confirm if all the incidents are related, they all share the following:
- Vehicle was stolen or trespassed during church service hours
- If trespassing took place, at least one window was broken.
- Occurred on Sundays between 9 a.m. and noon
- Vehicles were left unlocked with keys in the cup holder or were locked and breached via a window
Timeline of break-ins
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office created a map outlining the location and date of which the crime took place.
- May 1 – Waterstone Community Church
- May 8 – Red Rocks Church
- July 16 – St. Philip Lutheran Church
- July 16 – Abiding Hope Church – two break-ins
- July 16 – West Bowles Community Church
- July 16 – The World Church
- July 18 – Red Rocks Church
- July 20 – Red Rocks Baptist Church
- July 20 – Abiding Hope Church
- July 30 – Foothills Bible School
- Aug. 20 – Heritage United Methodist Church
- Aug. 20 – Living Savior Lutheran Church – two break-ins
- Aug. 23 – Church of Jesus Christ LDS
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe there are two to four suspects involved in the crimes. However, their age, race and gender are not known.
In four of the incidents, deputies said a black Ford F-150 with an extended cab and a chrome band across the tailgate was spotted on security footage.
Littleton isn’t the only place seeing a rise in break-ins at churches. Lakewood and Douglas County have also reported a number of similar crimes.
If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Jefferson County’s tipline at 303-271-5612.
And remember, always lock your car and never leave anything of value visible from the outside of your car.