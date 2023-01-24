LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Loveland Police Department is searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra.

Mike Vigil, the general manager of Lids, was the only one working when the two men entered his store just after 7 p.m. He said one of them was supposedly a known shoplifter.

“I recognized him immediately,” Vigil said.

Vigil sent a text to security.

“By the time I sent that text out, they were next to me within 3 or 4 feet,” Vigil said. “They had piles of hats in their hands, probably 10-15 hats each.”

Vigil said when he confronted them, one showed a gun.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot you. Get out of the way.’ So I just stepped back and let them leave the store,” Vigil said. “The first thing that went through my head was that I have a 7-year-old boy at home and I’m like, cool, I’m not about to have an incident over hats.”

Loveland Police said the two suspects also stole merchandise from American Eagle Outfitters, located right down the street.

Police said the suspects took off in a maroon 2015 Kia Optima, allegedly stolen.

Vigil said he’s shaken but ready to work.

“I try my best to not let that little incident try and deter me away from doing what I do,” Vigil said.

Robberies may be connected to Johnston incident

Vigil worked the next day, filling in at their Lids location at the Denver Premium Outlets.

“My mother herself called me crazy and said to take a couple days off. My boss even told me to take some days off, but I told them if I did that, I’d have more time to think about it,” Vigil said. “The customers have been awesome. It’s just like a normal day, reminding me that 99 out of 100 days, it’s going to be a good day.”

But Vigil said there’s always still fear they could come back.

“I get goosebumps just thinking about it. Even with that thought that maybe they’ll come into this store or someone else, but at the end of the day, I have a good support system here at Lids. We have great teammates. They’re not just my teammates, but family. We’ve worked together for a long time,” Vigil said.

Loveland Police also learned the Johnstown Police Department was investigating a similar incident at the Ulta located at 4824 Thompson Pkwy. The incident involved males matching the same description as the incidents in Loveland.

Investigators believe all three incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loveland tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.