DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder Police detectives are looking to identify a man who allegedly shot at a person on Halloween weekend, as well as three others who were involved in a fight.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 when a group of people tried to enter a home in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near Columbia Cemetery on University Hill.

Police said the residents inside the home were having a gathering and refused to let the unknown group inside. The group then began arguing with the residents when a fight broke out on the front porch.

A man from the group pushed inside the home and fired one shot at a man inside the house, narrowly missing him, according to Boulder police.

Part of the altercation was caught on camera.

Now, detectives want to identify the people in the video. They are described as:

Man wearing red pants with a white stripe down the side

Man wearing a yellow tuxedo-like costume

Man with white backpack

Woman with long hair

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue or gray Saturn sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Byars at 303-441-1970.