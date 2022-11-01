LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two male juveniles are wanted in connection to a Lakewood apartment fire that killed a mother and daughter and injured 10.

According to Lakewood police, the fire at the Tiffany Square apartments appeared to be set intentionally. The mother and daughter who were killed were identified as 31-year-old Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine Payton-Aguayo.

Seven people were treated for their injuries and released, while three people were taken to an area hospital.

Detectives now have search warrants for two juvenile males. The warrants are for first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Since the suspects are minors, their names are not being released.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Lakewood police.