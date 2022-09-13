DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for attempted homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a weapon fired into an occupied building – attempted murder.

On Sept. 5 at 5:17 p.m. in the Green Valley Ranch area, the suspect pictured in the blue shirt pointed a firearm and fired several rounds at a victim in the area. The two suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle pictured.

The man in the blue shirt pointed a firearm and fired at a suspect. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Vehcile wanted in attempted homicide. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or a Cadillac Escalade. According to police, the wheels on the vehicle have red inserts and are Moto brand.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.