DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault on North Quebec Street.

The assault happened on Oct. 30, around 2:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of N. Quebec Street.

According to police, when officers arrived they spoke with a hotel manager who said they found the victim in a pool of blood on the floor. The manager initially thought the victim fell and hit his head.

Suspect 1, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022

Suspect 1, pictured with Suspect 2 Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022

Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022

Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022

Suspect 2, Courtesy: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 11/15/2022

After viewing security footage, police saw the suspect in the red hat speaking to the victim, when the second suspect in a black hoodie walked up. The first suspect said something to the second suspect, followed by the second suspect punching the victim.

This knocked the victim’s head against a piece of glass, followed by the victim falling to the floor face-first. Authorities have not released details about the victim’s identity or condition at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.