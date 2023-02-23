CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Centennial are looking for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a law firm and stole two Porsches valued at $160,000.
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, two men allegedly burglarized a law firm, another office and a maintenance room at the Southfield Park Towers, located at 12835 East Arapahoe Road, at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Surveillance cameras in the building captured two men entering the offices just after midnight. ACSO said the men took a small billiard table before they found the keys to two cars.
ACSO said the suspects allegedly stole two cars from the parking garage, one was a 2005 black Porsche Carrera valued at $60,000 and a 1975 yellow Porsche 911s Coupe valued at $100,000.
The men were also accused of stealing thousands of dollars in laptops, electronics, machinery and tools.
The men are facing the following charges:
- Second-degree burglary
- Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft
- Theft from building
- Conspiracy to commit a felony
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call ACSO’s tipline at 720-874-8477.