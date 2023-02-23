Photo of the stolen 2005 black Porsche Carrera from a Centennial law firm. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies in Centennial are looking for two suspects who allegedly burglarized a law firm and stole two Porsches valued at $160,000.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, two men allegedly burglarized a law firm, another office and a maintenance room at the Southfield Park Towers, located at 12835 East Arapahoe Road, at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.

Surveillance cameras in the building captured two men entering the offices just after midnight. ACSO said the men took a small billiard table before they found the keys to two cars.

One of the suspects wanted in connection to a burglary at a law firm in Centennial. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The second suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at a Centennial lawfirm. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

ACSO said the suspects allegedly stole two cars from the parking garage, one was a 2005 black Porsche Carrera valued at $60,000 and a 1975 yellow Porsche 911s Coupe valued at $100,000.

Photo of the stolen 2005 black Porsche Carrera from a Centennial law firm. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

A stock photo of a 1975 yellow Porsche 911s Coupe that was stolen from a Centennial Law firm. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The men were also accused of stealing thousands of dollars in laptops, electronics, machinery and tools.

The men are facing the following charges:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Theft from building

Conspiracy to commit a felony

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call ACSO’s tipline at 720-874-8477.