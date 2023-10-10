DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are searching for two suspects who are wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child on the South Platte River Trail.

According to the Denver Police Department, the assault happened on Aug. 21 at 1 a.m. near 31st Street and North Brighton Boulevard.

Police said both suspects are wanted for sexual assault on a child and statutory rape.

The first suspect is described as:

White or Hispanic male

In his late teens to early twenties

Described as wearing: A black baseball cap A dark T-shirt with a blue and purple image on the chest Black Adidas-style track pants with white stripes White Adidas-style sneakers with white stripes



Police are looking to identify this suspect who is wanted for sexual assault on a child and statutory rape on the Platte River Trail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The second suspect is described as:

Hispanic or Black male

In his late teens to early twenties

Described as wearing: White and brown trucker cap with the word “California” on it Light-colored “Rick and Morty” sweatshirt Light blue jeans Gray or black shoes Large dark backpack



Police are looking to identify this suspect who is wanted for sexual assault on a child and statutory rape on the Platte River Trail. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD said one of the suspects may use the name “Oscar.”

On Aug. 21, both suspects were seen in the 7-Eleven on 31st and Brighton earlier in the evening. They may also frequent the Civic Center Park area.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information on the crime is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.