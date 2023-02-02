DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are searching for the suspects responsible for breaking into at least 20 cars in one night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

Residents at the apartment complexes discovered that their cars had been broken into, and many had the door locks punched.

DCSO believes the suspects started breaking into cars as early as 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 and continued overnight into Jan. 30. Deputies said at least 20 cars were broken into.

Of the 20 vehicles, deputies said that Honda and Hyundai vehicles were targeted.

Now, deputies are looking for the suspects involved. One of the suspects was described as a white man with a thin build. Deputies said the suspects were driving a silver or gray Kia Sportage, which was likely stolen.

Deputies are looking for the suspects wanted in a string of car break-ins that occurred at two different apartment complexes. (Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call Detective Tom Vondra at 303-784-7879. DCSO is also asking everyone to be vigilant and report anything that seems suspicious to 303-660-7500.

DCSO is also using this incident as a reminder to take all valuables out of your car. Many crimes occur when a suspect sees something of value inside a vehicle.