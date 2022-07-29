JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are searching for three suspects wanted in an attempted burglary of a gun shop on West Colfax Avenue.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Machine Gun Tours in Lakewood was the target of an attempted burglary that occurred at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies said the suspects drove a truck through the front of the shop.

Once the suspects rammed through the front of the shop, they were deterred by the alarms and took off without any merchandise.

Deputies are now looking for a mid-2000s silver GMC Sierra truck. Deputies said the truck has a large dent on the driver’s rear, the rear window is shattered, and the passenger side mirror is missing.

Police are looking for this 2000s silver GMC Sierra truck (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are looking for this 2000s silver GMC Sierra truck (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance photos from the shop also captured one of the three suspects wanted in the burglary.

Suspect wanted in an attempted burglary. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are crediting the business owners with properly securing their weapons in a way the robbers couldn’t take them.

Anyone with information about this attempted robbery, vehicle, or suspects is asked to contact the JCSO tipline at 303-271-5612.