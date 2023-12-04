DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for the suspects allegedly involved in a shooting and an assault that sent three people to the hospital in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the shooting at 1:26 a.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the area near Colfax Avenue and Clinton Street near the Delmar Parkway and North Aurora Division neighborhoods.

The shooting happened at 12:15 a.m.

Originally, police said three people were injured in a shooting and later confirmed that two people were shot and a third was physically assaulted.

According to police, all three people were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. One person sustained critical injuries and another was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Police said the suspects were last seen running near 13th Avenue and Dayton Street.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley is at the scene where two cars, an SUV and a sedan, were being towed. It is not clear how those cars were involved.

Colfax was closed in both directions for several hours but has since been reopened.

There is a large police presence in the area while officers continue their investigation. Officers said a person of interest has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.