BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.

Boulder Police said that at roughly 1:30 a.m., officers were investigating a disturbance call at 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when they received a separate call about shots fired.

As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. BPD said one officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects.

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Boulder

During the incident, one man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other people involved ran away however officers are following up on several leads to identify and locate them. Further investigation showed shell casings on the scene belonged to at least three different types of firearms were involved, one of which was recovered from the scene.

Credit: Boulder Police Department

Due to the timing of the incident and the proximity to a college campus, there were several people out and about at the time.

“One thing I can tell you is if the police officers weren’t on foot patrolling this area and they [hadn’t] actively engaged the suspect, that it would have been could have been a lot worse than what we’re seeing right now,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

It is still unclear who the suspects are at this time and whether or not they were students.

The officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave.

“We have a lot of work to do. We have officers who have witness interviews and at some point, the officer that was involved will be interviewed and a lot of body-worn camera to review, a lot of legwork, a lot of investigative ballistics. So it’s a large-scale investigation,” Herold said.

Detectives are aware that some videos of the incident were uploaded to social media. They ask anyone with any information to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 22-09880.

At this time, detectives do not believe the felony menacing, which occurred in the 1100 block of University Avenue at 2:02 a.m., is related.