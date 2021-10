CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for information on two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of tools at Lowe’s stores in Castle Rock and Greenwood Village on Oct. 13.

The suspects reportedly threatened employees and customers with an axe and machete before leaving in a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information or knows who these men are is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.