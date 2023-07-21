DENVER (KDVR) — Over the last few weeks, Lone Tree and nearby communities are experiencing a higher volume of thefts from cars during the early morning, according to a Lone Tree Police Department update.

Several people in Douglas and Arapahoe County reported suspects using garage door openers inside vehicles to access garages and homes.

This isn’t the first time Lone Tree has been targeted. In February, deputies were searching for suspects who broke into 20 cars in one night.

The problem stretches further than Lone Tree. In May, FOX31 determined that nearly half of Denver’s crime this year is vehicle-related. As of two months ago, stealing a car was the most common crime in 2023.

And it’s not a new problem. In 2021, the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority task force released the top ten stolen vehicles in 2021 in the metro area. With the top being a Chevrolet Silverado (1,501 total thefts), Kia Optima (913 total thefts) and Ford F-250 (919 total thefts).

The Lone Tree Police Department advises residents to remove valuables, personal information and keys from their cars as well as locking their cars, garages and entryways.

If you see any suspicious activity, please call police dispatch at 303-799-0533 or 911.