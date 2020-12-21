Suspects steal 2 cars, lead police on high speed chase over 20 miles, crash near Lochbuie

LOCHBUIE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Platteville Police Department is investigating a high speed chase involving two stolen vehicles and a crash in Lochbuie.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Plowshare Lane at 1:35 a.m. for reports of a vehicle theft in progress. Police said shots were fired prior to their arrival.

Police noticed the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the neighborhood, resulting in a high speed chase. The chase ended in Lochbuie when the suspects took off on foot, stole another vehicle and ended up crashing, according to Platteville police.

Two suspects were taken into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.