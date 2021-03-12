Suspects light fire to roadside memorial in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue investigators are asking for the public’s help to track down the identities of two suspects accused of lighting fire to a roadside memorial located at RTD Nine Mile Station near I-225 and Peoria.

The suspects are described as white females in their late 20s to early 30s, who are known to frequent the area of the Nine Mile Station and the nearby Parker/Peoria intersection.

Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue

The memorial, which is there to honor Dontae Chambers who was killed in a car accident while crossing the street back in 2020, was also the target of arson back in Sep. of last year when the family says a homeless woman set it on fire.

Aurora Fire Rescue says the memorial has also been damaged multiple times in the last two months.

If you have any information that can help identify these suspects you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue

Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue