Denver police asking for information about suspects in CVS robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is asking for information about two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery on Saturday.

The incident occurred about 5:43 p.m. at the CVS store at 3770 Sheridan Boulevard.



Suspects in CVS aggravated robbery

The suspects are seen in the surveillance photographs above. Both suspects are described as Hispanic men in their 20s.

2006-2013 white Chevrolet Impala, suspect vehicle

Police are also looking for a 2006-2013 white Chevrolet Impala, actual vehicle pictured above.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.