GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Four suspects believed to have been part of an armored vehicle robbery in 2019 have been indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico.

Jimmy Garrison, David Taylor, Jamarius Jones and Justin White were arrested on charges of robbery affecting commerce and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The men are accused of robbing a Brinks armored truck at gunpoint on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Bank of Colorado in Greenwood Village.

According to the FBI, the suspects were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and an “AK-47 variant.”

Surveillance videos showed the incident:

The suspects left the scene in a 2013-2016 gray Nissan Pathfinder with stolen Colorado license plates CVD-251.