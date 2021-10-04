Suspects identified in deadly Aurora hotel shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police named the suspects who were arrested following a deadly hotel shooting at the Hyatt House hotel at Peoria and Colfax early Saturday.

The shooting happened as more than a dozen people were inside one hotel room for a birthday party.

Luis Martin Estrada, 21, is accused of first-degree murder and assault in the first degree. Ruben Angel Mejia-Soto, 21, is accused of accessory to homicide.

One person, an 18-year-old, was killed. Three others were sent to a hospital.

Hotel parties, largely prohibited, are not uncommon

Those who work in the hotel industry say these large hotel room parties are not uncommon. The Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association said these types of gatherings are widely prohibited throughout the industry.

But the issue is something that’s hard to prevent. The Problem Solvers checked in with clerks at area chain hotels who said — depending on location — these parties will happen as often as two times per week.

If hotel workers are lucky, hotel room parties might occur about once a month at a particular location, the clerks said. The Friday night/Saturday morning gathering at the Hyatt House included teens and young adults.

The state’s industry association did not express concern over the issue in general, and there’s no evidence to suggest this is a growing trend.

Aurora police said hotel room parties are difficult to track statistically because calls for service can be classified as various different things.