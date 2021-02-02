Suspects at large after Home Depot armed robbery in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Golden are hoping someone can identify a male seen on surveillance video robbing a Home Depot and another suspect who fled with the robber in a vehicle on Jan. 29.

Home Depot surveillance footage

At about 7:48 p.m., one male entered the Home Depot at 16900 W. Colfax Ave. through the main exit doors. The male selected several Milwaukee drill combo kits from a promotion display then ran out the contractor’s service doors.

A second male did not make entry in the store and instead waited in the parking lot and around the exit doors.

Home Depot employees told investigators they attempted to get a license plate on the suspects’ vehicle when they witnessed the second male pull a handgun, rack it, and point it at the employees.

These are the suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: Appeared to be white or Hispanic male; 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches; black hair half up in a ponytail; wearing a black jacket and tan boots. This male has an unknown distinct tattoo on his right hand. Photo below is provided from surveillance video.

Suspect 2: Witnesses described as male, unknown race, wearing a black jacket and holding a handgun. Currently no known photo is available.

The suspects were driving a light-colored four-door sedan with a Colorado temporary tag displayed. A witness identified the vehicle as a Honda Accord, possibly 2008-2012.

Anyone with information on these two males is asked to contact Golden Police tip line at 303-384-8034.