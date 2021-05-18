Suspects arrested in La Junta homicide

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two people in connection to a homicide at 1510 East Sixth Street on Friday.

Police report Ernesto Apodaca, a 48-year-old La Junta man, was shot inside of his vehicle parked in front of his apartment building in the Morningside Heights neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police arrested 38-year-old Matthew Perez and 32-year-old Nikki Olivas in connection with the homicide. Both suspects were arrested in Finney County, Kan., just outside of Garden City.



Nikki Olivas and Matthew Perez

Perez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder; Olivas faces accessory to first-degree murder charges.

Both suspects are being held without bond in the Finney County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility and are awaiting extradition to Otero County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the La Junta Police Department Emergency Communications Center at (719) 384-2525.