Suspects arrested in double homicide, victims identified

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) — Two suspects have been arrested in a double homicide that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Westwood neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department arrested 22-year-old Elias Chavez and 22-year-old Tlaloc Chavez in connection with the homicides. Both suspects are being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Twenty-two-year-old DeAngelo Tafoya and 59-year-old David Lara were transported to Denver Health with gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead.

Autopsies were completed for both victims and each death was ruled a homicide by the Denver Medical Examiner’s office.

Police responded to S. Federal Boulevard and W. Alameda Avenue about 4:06 p.m. on Thursday for a suspected shooting and found two gunshot victims at the scene.

A gold Honda CRV, the suspect vehicle, was spotted and stopped near W. 7th Avenue and N. Alcott Street about 4:12 p.m. by DPD.

The vehicle had four passengers: three adults and an infant.

Police found cartridge casings on the ground outside the driver’s side door and on the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle.

A witness who saw the shooting positively identified the suspects. Elias was the driver and shooter and Tlaloc was a back seat passenger, the witness claimed.

Surveillance video obtained caught the suspect vehicle, the shooting and the vehicle fleeing the scene.

