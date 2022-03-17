DENVER (KDVR) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of a juvenile in the Curtis Park neighborhood.

Denver Police said a juvenile female was shot and killed on March 7 in the 2500 block of Welton Street. She was found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Shardae Rideaux, 20, is facing a first-degree murder charge and 24-year-old Gabrielle James is facing an accessory to a crime charge.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on the charges.