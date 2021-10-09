Suspects arrested after shooting 2 in Denver then fleeing crash scene in Lakewood

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police said Saturday two suspects are in custody they shot and injured two people in Denver then fled a crash scene in Lakewood.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, Denver police said they were investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Two victims drove themselves to Denver Health hospital, and police later said they are in stable condition.

Police told FOX31 they believe the suspects who fled the shooting on Sheridan Boulevard then were involved in a hit-and-run crash near the 6900 block of West Virginia Place in Lakewood.

Lakewood police responded to the crash and said the driver fled from the scene.

Police said they believed the two indents were connected because the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run matched the description of the suspect vehicle related to the two gunshot victims who were at Denver Health.

Police have arrested a juvenile and a man they believe to be the suspects.