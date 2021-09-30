Suspected thieves steal go-kart from Murdoch’s twice

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Not once, but twice the same suspects allegedly stole a go-kart from Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply.

Police said a one-armed man allegedly stole a go-kart on Sept. 11 but abandoned it after he flipped over. He left the scene in a white Ford F-150, police said.

The same one-armed man was caught on surveillance loading another go-kart on to a trailer from the same Murdoch’s on Sept. 24 with a female accomplice, police said.

The one-armed man is described as a heavy-set Hispanic, between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6-feet tall. The other suspect appears to be a female, police said.

The suspects were driving a 2004-2008 white Ford F-150 with a camper top with no visible plates.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact Crime Analyst Butler at the Parker Police Department, 303.841.9800 or jbutler@parkeronline.org.