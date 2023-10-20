DENVER (KDVR) — A shoplifting suspect was injured after attempting to flee from police at the Cherry Hills Marketplace and crashing into several parked cars.

On Thursday at 4:25 p.m., officers with the Greenwood Village Police Department attempted to make contact with two shoplifting suspects at the Cherry Hills Marketplace. According to police, the two suspects were sitting in a car when police approached.

Once the suspects saw the officers, they fled from the parking lot. In an attempt to flee westbound on Orchard Road, the suspects struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

According to Greenwood Village police, one of the suspects was apprehended and taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained when attempting to flee the parking lot.

Police have not released any information on the second suspect. However, officers confirmed there is no safety concern for the community.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information should contact the Greenwood Village Police Department.