If you or someone you know are in crisis, contact the Crisis Center 24-hour Crisis Line at 303-688-8484 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit TheHotline.org.

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — According to family and friends of the victims, the two people killed in a shooting at a home in Loveland on Thursday were a mother and her teenage daughter.

Their names are not being released publicly. Friends and family describe the woman as a devoted mother with strong ties to the Larimer County community and say her daughter was a bright, bubbly young woman with a full life ahead of her.

According to police, Javier Acevedo Jr. is suspected of entering a home on Pavo Court and killing the two people. Loveland Police said three more children were inside the home at the time.

Court documents show Acevedo and the woman he is accused of killing had recently gone through a divorce. The woman filed a restraining order against him in 2021 claiming he slammed her into a wall, choked her and head-butted her.

“Javier is continually violent towards myself and my kids. Javier sexually assaulted my daughter,” the woman wrote on the 2021 protection order paperwork.

She filed another restraining order in June, claiming “Javier Acevedo Junior called me and threatened to kill me.”

It also states that he slashed her tires and keyed a vulgar word into the side of her vehicle.

Friday afternoon, the vehicle with the vandalism was still parked outside of the home where Acevedo is accused of shooting and killing the woman and her daughter.

According to friends of the family, the mother had five children. They said the father of the three oldest children, including the teen who was killed, lives out of state. Acevedo is the father of the two youngest children, who are both toddlers.