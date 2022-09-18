DENVER (KDVR) – A suspect is in custody after they kidnapped a family member’s 3-year-old child before barricading themselves in a residence in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

A large police presence was summoned to the 5500 block of North Troy around 8:56 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, an armed suspect assaulted a family member, kidnapped their 3-year-old child and barricaded themselves in a residence.

Tactical vehicle – Suspected kidnapper barricades self in Montbello neighborhood (KDVR)

DPD deployed tactical and negotiation teams. The armed suspect then fled the barricaded residence but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The child was found inside the residence, unharmed, and has since been reunited with their family.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this point.