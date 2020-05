BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Search warrants were executed at 586 Hedgerow Way and 419 Sunshine Way in Brighton on Wednesday morning. A large scale marijuana grow was identified at both locations.

Brighton police officers, in conjunction with the North Metro Drug Task Force and the Brighton/Commerce City SWAT team, began the search about 6:15 a.m. on May 20.

No further details are available at this time.