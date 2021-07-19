Suspected DUI driver rear ends Subaru, causes it to roll into Denver Premium Outlet lot

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was seriously injured in a crash on Monday morning after a suspected DUI driver rear ended the vehicle he was driving, causing it to rollover.

The Thornton Police Department said it happened in the 13400 block of northbound Interstate 25 around 2:20 a.m.

Police said a man driving a Chrysler 300 crashed into a Subaru and caused it to run off the roadway and roll into the Denver Premium Outlet lot.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chrysler 300 was arrested for a suspected DUI, according to police.

Northbound I-25 was closed for a short period. It reopened around 5 a.m.