DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 76 was closed Thursday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed into two Commerce City police officers and two South Adams County firefighters, who were responding to the scene of a separate crash.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash, according to a Commerce City Police Department spokesperson.

The first responders were at the scene of a separate crash when the driver traveled through barricades and hit them, police said. All four first responders were transported to the hospital, but there was no immediate information on all of their conditions.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel learned one of the police officers was expected to be OK, but the second officer’s condition was unknown on Thursday night.

Police initially said only one firefighter was involved but later updated the number to two.

Police said the vehicle involving the suspected DUI driver was a truck.

I-76 closed after crashes

I-76 was closed between 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the 10600 block, according to police.

Police say the SUV pictured on a tow was involved in a crash on Interstate 76 when the driver of the pictured truck, in the rear, crashed through barricades and into first responders (KDVR)

The first crash was reported at 8:34 p.m., according to a South Adams Fire spokesperson. At 9:10 p.m., a second crash was reported there.

Colorado State Patrol said it’s investigating.