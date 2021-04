TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A deputy was hospitalized Monday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed into him.

Greg Couch, Public Information Officer with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, said a suspected DUI driver crossed over the median and struck the sheriff deputy head-on.

Both the deputy and the driver that hit the deputy were taken to the hospital in good condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No specific details were provided on the location or time of the crash.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Teller County Sheriff’s Office