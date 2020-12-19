Suspected DUI driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving under the influence and left the scene.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, about 7 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Kipling Street on a report of an unwanted person at a business.

WRPD said that as officers arrived, 29-year-old Ashley Alvarez got into a running car “that did not belong to her” and drove away. As she drove off, she hit a bystander who was trying to stop the car. The bystander is a clerk at the business.

Officers chased Alvarez and took her into custody at West 64th Avenue and Pecos Street.

“Alvarez is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and charges are pending the investigation,” WRPD said in a statement.

The pedestrian — a female — is be treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

The on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 was closed during the investigation. It reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at: 303-237-2220.