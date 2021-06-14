Suspected DUI crash causes major backups on I-25 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says a suspected DUI crash is causing major backups on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on southbound I-25 at Happy Canyon Road.

CSP said the driver of an SUV had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bad crash on I-25 SB at Happy Canyon involving an SUV and a semi-truck. Colorado State Patrol says investigators believe this is a DUI crash. Major backups on I-25 SB. Expect drive on I-25 SB from C-470 to Founders Parkway to take 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/pHftuLRWE6 — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) June 14, 2021

“Expect drive on I-25 SB from C-470 to Founders Parkway to take 40 minutes,” shared FOX31 Traffic Reporter Emily Allen.

CRASH I25 MP 187



Major backups on I25 this morning as @CSP_CastleRock investigates this suspected DUI crash. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated.@dcsheriff , @CastleRockFF @ColoradoDOT & @SouthMetroPIO assisting.



Please do not drink & drive, bad things will happen pic.twitter.com/w8uXUeWwYI — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.