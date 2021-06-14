Suspected DUI crash causes major backups on I-25 near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says a suspected DUI crash is causing major backups on Interstate 25 on Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on southbound I-25 at Happy Canyon Road.
CSP said the driver of an SUV had to be extricated. That person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the crash.
“Expect drive on I-25 SB from C-470 to Founders Parkway to take 40 minutes,” shared FOX31 Traffic Reporter Emily Allen.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.