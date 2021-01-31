Suspected drunk driver rear-ends Lakewood police SUV with emergency lights on

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood police SUV was struck by a Chevy truck around 8:17 p.m. on Kipling Parkway Sunday night.

Officials report the officer was investigating an abandoned vehicle on the side of Kipling Parkway when a black Chevy truck rear-ended his SUV. The officer was inside his vehicle with emergency lights on when the incident happened.

Both the officer and the driver of the Chevy were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and it is being investigated as a DUI.

Detectives are investigating the scene at Morrison Road and southbound Kipling Parkway.