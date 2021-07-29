Suspected drunk driver exchanges gunfire with Berthoud police, wounded in shootout

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a suspected drunk driver in Berthoud around 10 p.m. Then, ten minutes later, the driver and deputies exchanged gunfire at 2nd St. and Welch Ave., according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No deputies were injured.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the incident. The Loveland Police Department will be leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.