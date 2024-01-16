DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested by the Wheat Ridge Police Department after allegedly trying to speed away from a traffic stop, sliding on an icy road and crashing.

According to Wheat Ridge police, the suspect reportedly stole the truck in Park County. Police received information that the truck was in the area.

Wheat Ridge PD then staged officers along Interstate 70 ramps in their jurisdiction.

The suspect was spotted and officers attempted to make a traffic stop near I-70 and Robb Street.

Police said the suspect then sped away on snowy, icy roads, but did not make it very far.

“Turns out icy roads do have one benefit: it makes it harder for suspects to escape,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An officer staged at I-70 and Wadsworth about two miles away saw the suspect speed down the ramp, fishtailing the truck before crashing into a light pole, police said.

The suspect was arrested when he tried to flee the scene.