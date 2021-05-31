Suspected Aurora police impersonator not charged

by: Maris Westrum

by: Maris Westrum

KDVR- SkyFOX

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man arrested in April of this year for allegedly impersonating an Aurora police officer has not been charged.

Elchin Dadashov, 39, was pulled over on I-25 for speeding. Acting officers observed Dadashov’s vehicle, a white Crown Victoria, had a light bar, push bumper, and several markings on his vehicle similar to that of a police vehicle.

Dadashov was also dressed in BDU clothing, body armor with a body camera, and a lanyard saying “Aurora Police Department.”

Dadashov said he wasn’t trying to impersonate a police officer. He told authorities he wears a dark uniform and drives that specific vehicle because he is a security officer for various marijuana shops in the area.

According to Sentinel Colorado, Dadashov has wanted to be a police officer since he was young, and had signed up to be an Aurora Police Department volunteer.

Dadashov will not be charged with impersonating a peace officer.

