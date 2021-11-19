Suspected ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapper located, victim is still missing

MONTROSE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a woman who was possibly kidnapped earlier this week is still missing, but the person suspected in her disappearance is in custody.

Angela Oneill was last seen in the Grand Junction area on Nov. 17. CBI sent out an alert saying they believed Tre Richardson kidnapped Oneill and he was considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday morning, CBI said Richardson is in custody.

Oneill is 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Oneill or know where she is, please contact Montrose police at 970-249-9110 or call 911 with any information.